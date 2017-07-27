N-Power has confirmed that the application portal will close 11:59pm Thursday, July 27, 2017.This information was posted in a series of tweets on its twitter handle, @npower_ng.The N-portal reopened for registration on Tuesday June 13 and was scheduled to close on July 13.But Acting President Yemi Osinbajo intervened and extended registration by two weeks.However, while all other categories were extended, N-Tax closed July 14.Also on Thursday, N-Power announced that “Applicants who applied between July 14th and 27th will write their tests between August 17th – 31st”.On whether a person engaged in NYSC can apply and be employed, the programme said: “That depends on whether the applicant will have his discharge certificate ready for physical verification”.Meanwhile, N-Power volunteers have been asked to fix issues with their accounts by end of July or be dropped from the programme.The N-Power Volunteer Corps is part of the Federal government’s Social Investment Programmes, under which it plans to hire 350,000 unemployed graduates