The 60 N-power volunteers that were blacklisted may be prosecuted for fraud.





He said many volunteers have been collecting stipends of N30,000 monthly without reporting for work which discourages serious volunteers from giving in their best.

Imoukhuede disclosed that the 60 volunteers already identified nationwide would be used to set examples, noting that the programme was not a cake-sharing or cake-collection scheme.

He said that no fewer than 363 volunteers deployed in Kwara were ghosts and did not exist in the programme, adding that those found guilty of absenteeism would be forced to return all stipends received and prosecuted.

Imoukhuede explained that volunteers were the cause of non-receipt of their stipends because they failed to validate their financial records more than seven months into the graduate scheme.

“There is no irregularity in the payment of stipends; we do not discriminate against states.

“The reason for what you tag irregularity is that we are trying to update your accounts.

"Our goal is that everyone will receive all stipends unbroken", he added.





Those blacklisted:




