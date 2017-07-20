Federal Government has disclosed the reason for the delay and non-payment of some volunteers of its empowerment programme, N-Power.

In a statement on the scheme’s Twitter handle, Federal Government listed 10 reasons for the delay and non-payment.







“Physical verification for 2016 selected beneficiaries started in December and closed on March 12.

“Physical verification was done against your age, qualification and place of residence.

“A qualified N-Power beneficiary is one who passed physical verification in all three fronts.

"Some states erroneously deployed everyone sent to them for physical verification. Without physical verification on all the fronts, payments will not be made to such people.





"Physically verified applicants were further subjected to Nigeria Interbank Settlement Scheme (NIBSS) validation. This is the process where NIBSS compares the record a beneficiary gave us on the portal to the record they have that is tied to your BVN.





“130,814 beneficiaries were validated by NIBSS and those beneficiaries have received complete payment, month on month for the singular reason that the details we have on their BVN locator in NIBSS matched the details they provided us on the portal.

“33,000 whose records didn’t pass the NIBSS validation should have been disqualified. But the president and the vice president extended this grace that the team work with you (applicants), month on month to validate you till you are able to receive payment, and that’s what we mean when we say you are NIBSS verified.

“As at the end of May, we had 163,500 qualified beneficiaries. So it means that month on month we add on as many people that come to update their account. Once you update your account and we pass it to NIBSS and you are validated, you get paid for that month, then we take you on for the next month.

"So what you notice is that once you get your first payment, for example, if you get your first payment in the month of March, you will continue to get April, May, June and we will then work to pay you your backlogs.





“Possible scenarios why you may not have been getting paid:

a. Unmatched BVN

b. Matching BVN, but your names don’t match. At least two names provided on the portal must match with the BVN records provided for you to be paid. The bank account given is not linked to BVN.

c. Beneficiary didn’t link BVN to his bank account.

d. Beneficiaries gave no NUBAN account number. What is a NUBAN account? NUBAN is the National Uniform Banking Account Number which is a 10-digit account number, not the 14, 15, 16 we used to have before. So if you gave us a non-NUBAN account number you also cannot be paid.

e. Beneficiaries provided accounts that were set up during your NYSC, that was profiled not to take more than N19,000, so when we try to pay N30,000, the banks return your money saying that the account cannot receive that amount of money.

“We are currently working to sort out all of your payment issues for 11,540 beneficiaries.”