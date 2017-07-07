Omotola Jalade’s anticipated movie “Alter Ego” will be premiering today, 7th July. The sex scenes in the movie got lots of people talking when the trailer was released back in November 2016.

Omotola has revealed that she sought the permission of her husband, while Wale Ojo who played the erotic scenes with her said he also spoke with his partner.

In an interview, Wale have revealed that the scenes were real. According to him;

“My sex scenes with Omotola are very easy. After all, I am a sexy person. I don’t see it as that hard. Omotola and I are great friends, so it was very easy for us to have that chemistry and do what we had to do. It wasn’t difficult at all. Our kisses were real. We grabbed each other, we were passionate, it is natural. It is real.”‎





When asked if he felt something emotionally while the act was going on, the United Kingdom returnee said,

“Of course, you have to have an emotion to do this. We are good friends, so things worked out well. It wasn’t that hard. I always love playing the bad guy role.”‎



