National President, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Chinonso Obasi has said ailing President Muhammadu Buhari would be back in the country to continue in office.The NANS President in a statement Monday said he had a conversation with the Presidency in London, noting that he’s convinced the Commander-in-Chief would return alive, contrary to the scheming of “those whose love is not for our teeming citizens but themselves.” He wrote: “My conversation with the Presidency yesterday in London at about 2:17pm Nigerian time has given more hope that President Muhammad Buhari will soon be back, alive and able to return to his presidential seat.“In the course of conversation, I realized that Nigerians need more love to survive the machinations of the ungodly, the desperadoes and ill wishes gradually being orchestrated by those whose love is not for our teeming citizens but themselves.” While calling on Nigerians to unite to move the nation forward, Comrade Nonso stated that issues concerning the nation should be prioritized by well meaning citizens desirous of seeing the nation realize her full potentials.“This is the time Nigerians have to be more patriotic than political as issues of national interest should be more paramount and the President’s health considered as a national frailty that we as a people and a nation can overcome. “Let me on behalf of teeming Nigerian students, the most marginalized in the nation, appeal to Nigerians and particularly those in positions of trust to be objective in carrying out any obligation assigned to them in national interest. In the same vein, individual players and stakeholders in the polity should thread with caution as the progress, unity and peace of our dear nation is non-negotiable. “President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) is our father and deserves our goodwill and solidarity; if by any reason we’re not comfortable with his absence due to medical vacation, let every Nigerian observe due process in their agitation.“We do hope the Government of PMB will find the Mini compendium, our ‘irreducible minimum’ demand in the education sector most useful in addressing the ills in the education sector for a functional education system in Nigeria,” he stressed, adding that despite the huge population of the association; it has chosen diplomacy rather than violence to press home its demands.“With our overwhelming membership strength of over 40.1million Nigerian students; ordinarily, we should be the highest noise makers and agitators but neither have we chosen to be restless rather, we are being diplomatic, civil and patriotic as our nation struggles through these trying times and wish to send this as a signal to those disrupting the peace of Nigeria to remember that there is no other nation we have other than Nigeria -our fatherland,” he said.