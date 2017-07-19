The Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, on Tuesday said that his mother prayed fervently for him to become the governor and that her prayers were answered when he won the election in 2011.During the 5th Year fidau prayer for the governor’s mother, Alhaja Sikirat Ajimobi, at the Government House in Ibadan, the governor said that after he was sworn-in and her mother was introduced as the governor’s mother, her joy knew no bound.The governor said, “My mother said that she wished me to become a governor and that she prayed to God to grant my heart desire to become governor. She said that she prayed to God to make me governor, even if she would die the following day. She said even if she died the following day (after the swearing-in), she was fulfilled.”The governor called on people to pray and work hard, saying that he missed her motherly advice and soothing words.He also called on children to obey their parents and worship God through them.At the event were the state Deputy Governor, Moses Adeyemo, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Micheal Adeyemo, members of the House and former military administrator of Lagos and Ogun states, Gen. Raji Rasaki (retd.).Some members of the Olubadan-in-Council, Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Makanjuola; and the newly installed President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Adeyemi Soladoye, were among other guests who attended the event.