Mamashi Oageng

A 55-year-old South African woman, Mamashi Oageng is feeling very miserable with life for having a very gigantic backside.Mamashi’s life has become a struggle, as her backside keeps increasing on a daily basis.Life has become a struggle as her bum won’t stop getting bigger!This 55-year-old who spoke to South African’slamented over the problems that she experienced as her butt won’t stop the unnecessary growth.She cried that she has tried to get help since her buttocks started growing non-stop six years ago but all attempt ended in futilityMamashi said she has been trapped in her bedroom because she had trouble walking.The People’s Paper first published her story in 2013 but all she got were marriage proposals from men around the world.She said, “I don’t want a poking partner. I need someone to save me from my backside before it’s too late.“Life is not easy and sometimes, I feel like giving up.“I have been to many doctors but they say they can’t help me. I believe I’m cursed!”Mamashi further explained that her butt had grown so big that she can’t walk properly and she spends most of her time lying in bed and waiting for someone to feed and bath her.Expressing how she feels, Mamashi said,“My health isn’t good because of my big behind. Four years ago, I could still walk outside and catch a taxi to where I needed to go.”“Passengers and neighbours call me all sorts of names like Sarah Baartman and I cry myself to sleep.”Mamashi said she was a beautiful woman with a nice figure six years ago.“The problem started when I gained weight. Even when I went on a diet, the kilograms still piled up on my bum. I need a doctor who can help me.”