A former Ekiti State Governor and Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress, Segun Oni, on Friday stormed the State High Court in Ado-Ekiti in solidarity with seven party members standing trial.The members are standing trial for alleged complicity in the murder of a former State Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers, Omolafe Aderiye.They are Adebayo Aderiye, Adeniyi Adedipe, Sola Durodola, Ajayi Kayode, Oso Farotimi, Sola Adenijo and Rotimi Olanbiwonnu.The former governor met with the wives of the accused persons and defence lawyers before he left the court premises.At the resumed hearing, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye reprimanded the prosecution counsel, Ahmed Tafa, for not being diligent in the prosecution and not bringing his witnesses to court as promised at the last sitting.Tafa claimed that the witness, Yinka Aderiye, was attacked by unknown persons. He produced the picture and police extract where the incident was reported.Defence lawyers, Abiodun Fasakin (1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th), Lekan Olatawura (5th and 7th) and Adetunji Oso (6th), however, faulted the document, saying it was a photocopy and that Yinka in the picture appeared not to be injured.Oso alleged that Yinka appeared in the photograph to be changing clothes at a scene location while Olatawura urged the court to invoke a bench warrant to bring their witnesses.In the ruling, the judge said, “He (Tafa) has not keyed into the Administration of Criminal Justice Act to speed up the administration of justice. His action is less than satisfactory, I will accede to his request for an adjournment.”