Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi has made history as the first Nigerian and indeed African musician to be named Apple Music’s ‘Up Next Artist’.

The Nigerian artist appeared on the show on Wednesday night, performing two tracks from his latest album Accra to Lagos – ‘in the Morning” and “Leg Over”

He also got James Corden doing the Leg-over at the show, see the full video below;



