Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi has made history as the first Nigerian and indeed African musician to be named Apple Music’s ‘Up Next Artist’.This means he gets a whole load of exposure from the online station plus a high profile slot on James Corden’s Late Late Show.
The Nigerian artist appeared on the show on Wednesday night, performing two tracks from his latest album Accra to Lagos – ‘in the Morning” and “Leg Over”
He also got James Corden doing the Leg-over at the show, see the full video below;
