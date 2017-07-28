 Mr Eazi makes history as the first Nigerian to perform on U.S. talkshow | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Mr Eazi makes history as the first Nigerian to perform on U.S. talkshow

11:14 AM 0
A+ A-


Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi has made history as the first Nigerian and indeed African musician to be named Apple Music’s ‘Up Next Artist’.
This means he gets a whole load of exposure from the online station plus a high profile slot on James Corden’s Late Late Show.
The Nigerian artist appeared on the show on Wednesday night, performing two tracks from his latest album Accra to Lagos – ‘in the Morning” and “Leg Over”

He also got James Corden doing the Leg-over at the show, see the full video below;

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top