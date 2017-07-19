Coming after he revealed he is not signed to wizkid’s label, Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi during a radio interview said he’s the second bestselling artiste after Wizkid.

He also revealed that he has turned down numerous record deal offers going into millions of dollars because he is with Starboy.

The ‘Skin Tight’ crooner also went ahead to acknowledge Wizkid as the best in the industry, adding that the only two artistes you’ll most likely hear on radio in the UK is himself and Wizkid.

Here’s what he said in a recent radio interview;

‘Between the first Ghana Music Awards where Wizkid announced me till now, I’ve gotten record deal offers going into millions of dollars,’.

He continued, ‘I’ve not signed because I see that there’s growth (with Starboy Worldwide), so the evidences are clear.’

‘What Wizkid is doing right now, there’s nobody in the game doing what he’s doing.

‘If you go into the UK and put on the radio, the only two artistes you’ll most likely hear on radio are myself and Wizkid.

‘If you put on the TV, you would see myself and Wizkid on it. And the next R2Bees project, you will see it there.

‘At the end of the day, it’s like, ‘I’ve done everything, I’ve given you guys hits on hits’,’ Mr Eazi said.