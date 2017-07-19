 MONEY TALKING: Temi Otedola flies a plane to wish her boyfriend Mr Eazi 'Happy Birthday' | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Billionaire daughter and fashion blogger, Temi Otedola took to her Instagram page to celebrate her boyfriend, singer, Mr Eazi who turned a year today.



Temi hired a plane to fly a 'Happy Birthday Eazi' message for her lover, one of the few things being a billionaire daughter makes you do.
She also shared a loved up photo of them and wrote;

"A social media message just can't do this justice) Happy Birthday to my right hand in all this! Let's just say my look in this photo says it all. Get off that plane quick and let's start the celebration"

