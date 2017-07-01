Chief Bisi Akande, former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, says the development of Nigeria’s political system is being curtailed by what he called monetisation of politics.





Akande, stated this in a remark on Friday at the meeting of Osun APC Elders Forum also known as ‘Agba Osun’ in his country home, Ila.

According to Akande monetisation of politics should be urgently curtailed because the practice has eroded the core values of politics in the country.

Akande, a former governor of the state, also urged the APC leadership to continue to uphold the politics of service to the people.

“No matter the pressure being promoted by the general outlook of corruption that forms the foundation of the problems in the country, we must not deviate from service to the people.

“Nigerian politicians are sitting on a time bomb with the practice and growth of monetisation of politics.

“If this is not curtailed urgently, it will soon kill Nigerian politicians and our political system,” he said.

In a communiqué at the end of the meeting, the APC elders also frowned at what they described as politics of stomach infrastructure being imported to the South West states.

The communiqué was signed by the Chairman of the forum, Mr. Sola Akinwunmi.

It stated: ” This type of politics is alien to us and is already eroding the core value of progressive politics to almost non-existence.

“This should be discouraged as it portends serious danger to our democracy.”

According to the communique, the APC will win the July 8 by-election in the state.

The forum also called on every elected and appointed political office holders to make sure that they deliver their various constituencies.

It urged all members of the APC harbouring grievances to eschew bitterness and work for the success of the party in the election.