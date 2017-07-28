Arsenal have seen a third offer for Monaco winger, Thomas Lemar, rejected.Lemar is Arsene Wenger’s No1 target following the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette, but the Ligue 1 champions are reluctant to allow the France international leave.After a second bid of €45million was rejected earlier this week, French outfit, L’Equipe, reports that a third €50million offer has also been turned down.This comes after Monaco vice-president, Vadim Vasilyev, insisted the player will be staying at the Principality .“Fabinho and [Thomas] Lemar are essential players, they will stay with us,” he said on Wednesday.“We have kept all of the key players we intended to keep.”Monaco have reportedly set an £80million price tag on the 21-year-old.