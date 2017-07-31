The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Monday, accused the federal and Anambra State governments of recruiting those it described as uneducated individuals and students in the universities to infiltrate into its ranks in order to label the organization a violent group.IPOB was apparently reacting to Sunday’s incident at Ekwulobia in Aguata local government area of Anambra State where some youths dressed in IOPB uniform and waving Biafra flags tried to force themselves into St. Joseph’e Church in the town where Governor Willie Obiano was worshiping at the time.The indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB) and it’s leadership worldwide under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu accuses the Federal Government, Gov Obiano and some few politicians in Nigeria of recruiting some unducated individuals and students in the universities to infiltrate into IPOB in order to label IPOB as a violent group.In a statement Monday, IPOB media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful accused government contractors of mobilizing people who went to the Catholic Church and harassed those in a church service, alleging that the aim was to create room for security operatives to begin to arrest IPOB members in Ekwulobia and its environs.The statement by Powerful read: “IPOB leaders and members are very intelligent people who cannot involve themselves in any act of violence. It is crystal clear to all and sundry that IPOB under Nnamdi Kanu remains nonviolent in its pursuit for Biafra freedom and cannot change our methods of peaceful approach towards the restoration of Biafra. The election boycott in Anambra come November this year remains, but cannot cause any violence.“We are aware that some politicians and Nigeria security employed some uneducated individuals and groups in the society to harass the general public in the name of IPOB members. Some government contractors have printed IPOB t- shirts and Biafra flag with huge amount of money to be shared to the hungry youths to claim to be IPOB members under Nnamdi Kanu.“We advise the general public to beware of fake IPOB members, who were paid by politicians to cause confusion in Anambra and states in Biafraland.”Meanwhile, several bus loads of suspected IPOB members were sighted in Awka on Sunday evening as they headed towards Onitsha through the old Enugu-Onitsha road.Comprising mainly people between the 20 – 25 age bracket, and chanting Biafra songs and displaying Biafra banners, they kept shouting to other motorists and passerby that there would be no election in Anambra State in November.Many residents of Awka said they were part of the reinforcement that tried to disrupt Governor Obiano-s church service at Ekwulobia.