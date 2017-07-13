A member of the Federal House of Representatives, Mr. Afe Olowookere, has faulted the immediate past administration of Dr. Olusegun Mimiko on the mega school and shuttles bus projects that the administration carried out.The lawmaker representing Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency said the Peoples Democratic Party’s government wasted billions of naira on the projects, alleging that the projects further put the state into serious debt.Olowookere stated this at the inauguration of new primary and secondary schools at Ilekun Community, Oda and Agbeja Community in Igoba, Akure in the Akure South and Akure North Local Government Areas of Ondo State respectively. The projects were sponsored by the lawmaker.He said, ” I disagreed with the education policy of the last administration in Ondo State. The government rather than guiding her education policy by the UNESCO( United Nations Organisation for Education, Science and Culture ) recommendation which includes making education accessible and affordable for every child of school age.” The government wasted billions of petrol dollar money on building of Mega Schools and buying shuttle buses and plunged the state into serious huge debt”However, the Director of Media and Publicity of the PDP, Mr. Ayo Fadaka, said the All Progressives Congress lawmaker was mischievous in his comments over the education policy of the Mimiko-led administration. He said Mimiko’ administration touched the lives of the Ondo people.Fadaka said, ” He (Olowookere) did not put the future of the children of the state into consideration by making such statements about our education policy. His opinion was not only uninformed but illiterate because a lot of input went into every action of government.“Governor Mimiko in his days as a governor did let the people of the state know that he had the commitment of touching their lives. The action of his government has definitely touched the lives of every Ondo State citizen. “