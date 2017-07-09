Oyin Adenuga, the first daughter of Globacom chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr, yesterday bid goodbye to spinsterhood at a classy and exclusive ceremony held in the Adenuga’s Banana Island home.She got married to her heartthrob, Adeolu Abayomi Olufeko, after her 39th birthday.The two-fold event started with an engagement on Thursday, July 6 at the Adenugas’ residence. The exclusive party was graced by just a hundred guests. On the bandstand to entertain the guests was King Sunny Ade, while Tunde Adewale, Tee-A, compered the event.The bride, Oyindamola, named after her paternal grandmother, is a graduate of Sociology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She worked with Equatorial Trust Bank as a Senior Manager and later worked with Consolidated Oil as an Executive Director.Presently, Oyin runs Imaginative Buying Services, a company that gives Nigerians opportunity to acquire products from the United States of America.Oyin’s mother, Adefolake Emilia Adenuga (née Marquis), is the businessman’s first wife and mother of his five eldest children – Oyindamola, Jide, Paddy, Bella and Eniola.While the groom, Adeolu Abayomi, is the son of the late Prince Adewunmi Abayomi and Mrs Olubola Olufunmilayo Samuel-Olufeko.He is a digital strategist and a passionate digital artist. He attended Minnesota State University in Saint Paul, USA where he studied computer science concentrating on multimedia.The couple shares the same native home of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.