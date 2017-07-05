A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has lambasted Senate President Bukola Saraki for telling Nigerians that recalling Dino Melaye from the Senate was “a waste of time.”The former education minister replied the senator through a series of tweets where she said that it was irresponsible for him to speak down on the efforts of the citizens.She wrote, “really? Digging in your pattern of “pocketizing” our Democratic Institution, right? I sorry for you & your ilk.“No serious leader of any institution of Democracy in a serious country that respects its citizens speaks like you.Many of us have no dog in the Kogi recall fight. BUT, it is a DEMOCRATIC PROVISION. Don’t talk down on Citizens.”During a plenary on Tuesday, the Deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu had said the Senate had to be convinced that Melaye’s constituents had done the right thing and that it was a waste of time to embark on the recall.“They (constituents) need to come back here and convince everyone of us that they have done the correct thing. Unless they do that, they cannot even give effect to it. So, why are we wasting our time? Let us move on and allow them to waste their time,” he said.In support of his deputy, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, also said, “There is no need for further comments. The Deputy Senate President has said it; 10 years is no joke in leadership. We have seen clearly the processes. Let the process speak for itself. I don’t know why funds are being wasted, which should have gone on more important things. INEC is also at the middle of a test. Eventually, it must come back here for us to decide whether it is satisfactory or not.”See tweets:.@NGRSenate @bukolasaraki really? Digging in your pattern of “pocketizing” our Democratic Institution, right? I sorry for you & your ilk. https://t.co/PK2PH7rOhR— Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) July 5, 2017.@NGRSenate .@bukolasaraki No serious leader of any institution of Democracy in a serious country that respects its citizens speaks like you https://t.co/PK2PH7rOhR— Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) July 5, 2017.@NGRSenate @bukolasaraki Many of us have no dog in the Kogi recall fight. BUT, it is a DEMOCRATIC PROVISION. Don’t talk down on Citizens. https://t.co/PK2PH7rOhR— Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) July 5, 2017