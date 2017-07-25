It is not news that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was set up to fight corruption, however the news is that the man behind the hilarious tweets we usually read from their official Twitter page, has been revealed.For a while, social media was treated to some very hilarious moments when the commission’s Twitter handle gave funny responses to tweets that were usually directed at them.This hilarity was experienced by most Nigerians between 2016 and 2017, and the man behind the many funny tweets we enjoyed has been revealed to be a young aspiring rapper.The official pages of the EFCC and the NYSC took to their respective pages to give the young man identified as Olufemi Olukayode Adeyemi a.k.a Fshaw, a shout out for a job well done.Fshaw, whose Twitter followers grew from 2,000 to over 13,000 following his revelation, even released a music video in 2009.