Medview Airline on Sunday apologised to its passengers on the Lagos-London route following disruption of their flights due to operational reasons.The airline in a statement signed by its media consultant, Mr Obuke Oyibhota, assured the passengers that efforts were being intensified to airlift them to their destination.Oyibhota said the airline had reached out to the affected passengers, and all the issues would be resolved latest by 3 pm on Monday.“We are deeply sorry for all the inconveniences suffered by the affected passengers and everything possible within Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) in aviation is being done to airlift them,” he said.Oyibhota said Medview Airline would not abandon its obligations to passengers, noting that safety comes first in all its operations.The airline’s flight from Lagos to London was disrupted on Sunday leaving its passengers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, frustrated.(NAN)