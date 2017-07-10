Nigerian actress and a medical student at University of Lagos, Jemima Osunde from the movie 'My wife and I' just shared a very touching story of how she witnessed an accident on Eko bridge, rescued the victims and took them to LUTH where they are currently receiving and responding to treatment. She also expressed her anger at how the Police abandoned her at the hospital and how people only came down from their cars to take photographs of the accident while others stole the victims phones and wallets. Read the tweets after the cut..







