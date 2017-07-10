The Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign States of Biafra, MASSOB, under the leadership of Ralph Uwazuruike, has said restructuring Nigeria is not the panacea to the various agitation across the country.

MASSOB maintained that the only solution to the current agitation is for the Federal Government to convene a sovereign national conference where the various ethnic nationalities are allowed to determine their future .

The pro-Biafra National Director of Information, Sunny Okereafor stated this while announcing the plans for the celebration of MASSOB’s 18th anniversary on September 13 in Aba, Abia State, yesterday.

Okereafor also condemned the call for restructuring of the country by South East governors and leaders.

According to Okereafor, “Restructuring is not the solution to the problem of agitation caused by injustice and marginalization in Nigeria. Where will we start restructuring from?

“Restructuring is not the solution to the increasing agitations by several ethnic nationalities in Nigeria. Restructuring is akin to scratching the surface of the problems.

“Igbo want Biafra; Yoruba want Oduduwa Republic, Boko Haram want Islamic republic and the Hausa/Fulani wants the status quo to be maintained because it is their favour and others want resource control. The question is what are you restructuring for?

“Every section of Nigeria had agreed that the federation isn’t workable; Fulani herdsmen are killing and raping our women with the federal government playing the ostrich, the north heads all the military and Para military agencies, oil producing communities live in abject poverty, grade A positions are only reserved for natives of certain parts of the country.

“Ndigbo have been relegated to second class citizens. In the kind of situation prevailing in Nigeria, a sovereign national conference is the only solution. The federal government should convene a sovereign national conference without further delay.”