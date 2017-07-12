The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday said it had passed a vote of no confidence on the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The group anchored its reason on Ohanaeze’s alleged unserious attitude towards the affairs of Ndigbo and Biafrans in general.

MASSOB in a statement by its national Director of Information, Comrade Edeson Samuel said ‎they recently discovered that the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo whom they thought felt the pains of Ndigbo and Biafrans were pursuing personal and egocentric desires.

“While, we disagree with the call for restructuring by Ohanaeze Ndigbo, MASSOB wishes to commend the South-east, South-south governors for coming together for their meeting held last Saturday in Enugu, even though the meeting to us was a total failure. The governors have indeed, this time taken a bold step for coming together which is important for the two regions.

“The unity of these two regions is very important for us. We urge these governors to reactivate the dilapidated infrastructures and abandoned companies in the two regions, instead of relying and waiting in vain on the Federal Government of Nigeria to site any Federal Government project in these two regions, which it will not do because the of the hatred for the people of these regions who are mostly Biafrans.

“We, the members of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, under the leadership of Mazi Uchenna Madu have passed a vote of no confidence on the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo because of their lack-lustre attitude towards the affairs of Ndigbo and Biafra in general.

“These men, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership whom we thought feel our pains before now, have shown us who they are and we have discovered that they are pursuing personal and egocentric desires. We never knew before now that they are not working for Ndigbo and Biafrans in general.

“They want to destroy our future and in the process, have destroyed their own future because of their immediate need to enrich themselves. They have exposed themselves and we now know them better.”

According to MASSOB, “the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has proven that they cannot be trusted. Their opposition against referendum has shown that they do not have Igbo interest at heart.

“While many respected Igbo leaders and leaders from other parts of the country are clamouring for referendum, it is very clear that the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has nothing to offer Ndigbo but using the organization to get contracts from Abuja.

“MASSOB is warning Ohanaeze Ndigbo to retrace their steps towards Biafran issue because we will not allow them to jeopardize our future and that of our children. A lot of blood has been shed because of Biafra and we cannot let that blood be in vain.

“MASSOB will never accept restructuring because there is no amount of restructuring that will save Nigeria from disintegration.

”The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has failed Ndigbo completely. We are going to make Biafran land too hot for the shameless, greedy, self centered politicians who cannot see the handwriting on the wall.”