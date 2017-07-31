A thief was beaten and stripped naked by an angry mob after he was caught while attempting to steal armoured cable wires in Imo state.

The suspect whose identity was not disclosed was apprehended around Umuguma Owerri neighborhood in Imo metropolis.

According to residents, the suspect had terrorised the neighbourhood by breaking into people’s shops.

The intervention of police officers prevented the mob from setting the suspected thief ablaze.





