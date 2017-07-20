An Osun State High Court ‎in Osogbo on Wednesday sentenced a 40-year-old man, Kayode Adedeji, to death by hanging for robbing a woman of N3,420 on April 25, 2009.

Prosecuting counsel from the state ministry of justice, Elisabeth Alabi, had told the court that Mr. Adedeji robbed one Omowumi Adebayo at Bolorunduro area in Ilesa, armed with a knife at midnight.

The prosecution also claimed that the robber also had other dangerous weapons during his attack on Mrs. Adebayo’s residence.

Adedeji was said to have fled the scene of the robbery but was trailed and arrested by some members of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, in the area.

He pleaded not guilty to the one count charge of armed robbery when he was arraigned about eight years ago and was granted bail.

Alabi, the convict abused the bail privilege by committing another offence which led to his remand in Ilesa prison.

She argued that the offence was punishable under Section 11(2)(A) CAPR II, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004.

The presiding judge, Kudirat Akano, found Mr. Adedeji guilty of the crime and convicted him.