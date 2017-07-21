A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Friday sent one Ibrahim Mohammed, 56, to prison custody, for repeated sexual intercourse with his daughter for seven years.

Ibrahim, who lives at Hausawa Quarters Kano, is standing trial on a two-count charge of procuring minor and incest.

The prosecutor, Inspector Aluta Mijinyawa, said the accused began to sexually assault the girl in 2010 at age 7 when her mother died.

He added that, “the victim was seven year’s then, now a 14-year-old girl.”

Mijinyawa told the court that the girl, having now grown up “to know what is good and bad,” resisted the father, who threatened to harm her.

The prosecuted disclosed that the girl reported the father at Metro Police Station in Kano.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate, Fatima Adamu ordered the father’s remand and adjourned the case to September 12, for further mention.