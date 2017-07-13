A Grade 1 Area Court in Karu, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced one Mayor Omen of Kugbo, Abuja to seven months imprisonment for pushing a restaurant owner into a boiling pot of soup.omen, 32, was charged with assault, criminal intimidation and causing grievous hurt by dangerous means, punishable under sections 312, 329 and 309 of the Penal code.The Judge, Mr Hassan Ishaq, however, gave Omen the option of N 13, 000 as fine and to pay N50, 000 as compensation to the the nominal complainant.Ishaq also asked the convict to provide someone who will write an undertaking with the court to pay subsequent medical expenses that will be incurred by the victim.He also ordered that a reasonable amount of money be deposited by the defendant with the court, which will ensure that the victim gets proper and continued medical treatment.The judge ordered the Police to ensure that the complainant gets regular check up visits from the convict and his family.The Prosecutor, Mr Vincent Osuji, had told the Court that the matter was reported to Karu Police Station on June 29, by one Blessing Okoli, in company of some staff of Nyanya General Hospital.Osuji said the complainant reported that in the early hours of the same day, Omon went to her restaurant to eat and because she delayed in serving him food, he got enraged and began to fight her.The prosecutor said that the defendant assaulted the complainant verbally and physically; and also pushed her into a pot of tomato soup which was on the fire boiling.He told the court that the complainant was rushed to Nyanya General Hospital where she was currently receiving treatment.Osuji added that the complainant sustained high degree of burns from her back to her legs, adding, “she is also in a very critical condition because she sustained grave injuries.“The complainant has spent N50, 000 so far and is still receiving treatment which is yet to be estimated.“I would have urged the court to remand the defendant in prison custody to determine the actual amount for treatment, but he needs to be released to source for money to ensure the complainant gets good treatment,’’ he said.After listening to the charges, the complainant pleaded guilty and begged the court to have mercy on him.He also promised to foot all the medical expenses incurred by the complainant.