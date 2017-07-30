



Unknown to Maria, Joseph later started a secret romance with Joy Agbo, her 24-year-old younger sister, who she invited to live with them, after the demise of their mother.



Maria secured admission for her at the College of Education, Akwanga. Unfortunately, Joy indulged in illicit sexual affair with Joseph, as Maria was always away from home, having secured a job with Patriotic Health Organization, an NGO.

We have been married for 10 years, no child. It is unfortunate, but that is the reality. I’m not a womanizer; I don’t drink beer. I don’t know how it happened, but my affair with Joy is a divine intervention," he emphasized.



Like Joseph, Joy is also unperturbed. “I deeply sympathise with my sister, but Joe told me not to worry about anything, that the issue will be resolved. Since my sister is ready to divorce him, I will keep the pregnancy”, she said.



But his father-in-law, Clement Agbo, has declared his unwillingness to accept the situation. “We are not in support of what happened. For me, I have disowned Joy,” he told Saturday Sun.