A 37-yr-old man identified as Joseph Odeh, has impregnated his sister-in-law, Joy, in Akwanga, Nasarawa State. Joseph married his wife, Maria, from Benue State, in 2007, but she has been unable to bear a child.Last month, Maria was jolted to the realisation that Joseph had impregnated Joy. To worsen matters, her husband is resolute on marrying her.
Unknown to Maria, Joseph later started a secret romance with Joy Agbo, her 24-year-old younger sister, who she invited to live with them, after the demise of their mother.
Maria secured admission for her at the College of Education, Akwanga. Unfortunately, Joy indulged in illicit sexual affair with Joseph, as Maria was always away from home, having secured a job with Patriotic Health Organization, an NGO.
Maria says the situation threw her into confusion on her inability to conceive for her husband, more so, as doctors had certified her fertile, and she had no cause to discreetly seek proof through an extra marital affair.
“Even my people are as confused as I am; they keep calling me to ask what I wanted to do. After wide consultations, I am considering divorce. I will soon file a divorce suit,” she said.
While Maria is traumatized, her husband has no qualms even as he pointed at the devil for committing the act, which in another breathe, he described as divine. “I have told my wife that if she is not comfortable with it, she can go.
We have been married for 10 years, no child. It is unfortunate, but that is the reality. I’m not a womanizer; I don’t drink beer. I don’t know how it happened, but my affair with Joy is a divine intervention," he emphasized.
Like Joseph, Joy is also unperturbed. “I deeply sympathise with my sister, but Joe told me not to worry about anything, that the issue will be resolved. Since my sister is ready to divorce him, I will keep the pregnancy”, she said.
But his father-in-law, Clement Agbo, has declared his unwillingness to accept the situation. “We are not in support of what happened. For me, I have disowned Joy,” he told Saturday Sun.
