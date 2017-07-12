A 35-year-old man, Uche Chukwuka, has allegedly battered his wife and afterwards, threw her down a two-storey building.

Chuwuka was arraigned before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday.

Chukwura, who lives at No. 22 Railway Line in Idi-Oro, Mushin, Lagos, was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on assault.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Godwin Oriabure, earlier told the court that the suspect committed the crime on June 20 at about 7:30p.m at the residence of the accused.

Oriabure said that the accused committed the offence, following a heated argument with his wife, which led to a fight.

The prosecutor said, “The accused beat up his wife and pushed her from a two-storey building, which caused her grievous body harm.”

Oriabure said the offences contravened sections 170 (a) and 173 of the Criminal Law Cap Ch, C17, Vol.3 Laws of Lagos State Nigeria, 2015.

The magistrate, O.S. Aka-Bashorun, however, granted bail to Chukwuka in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Aka-Bashorun said one of the sureties must be a community leader or Eze Ndigbo, whose name must be in the gazette of the Lagos State Government.