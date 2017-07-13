Enugu member representing Nkanu East State Constituency at the Enugu state House of Assembly, Hon. Paul ONnajiofor hasr has expressed optimism that with the resolusion of the leadership crisis that rocked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP now over with Makarfi being recognised as the only and authentic national chairman of the party, all PDP decampees might soon return.Nnajiofor who is also the House Committee chairman on Information at the Assembly who was reacting to the Supreme Court judgment that gave Makarfi victory over Sheriff, said that now that the crisis has been put behind, party members who defected to the opposition parties as a result of the leadership tussle may now reconsider.The law maker also opined that not only that old ones would come back, even new members would be attracted to come and join the party for expected victory in future elections.He pointed out that before now, the number of decampees were never a threat to the once robust political party.Nnajiofor said that he felt good that he felt happy that the brouhaha that once bedeviled party has now been resolved.“I feel good about the Supreme Court judgment that sacked Sheriff and upheld Makarfi as the authentic national chairman of our great party, the, PDP.“Our chances for victory in future elections will not be affected by those that left the party. Now that the crisis is over, I believe many of those that left will soon come back and new ones will come in,” Nnajiofor declares.