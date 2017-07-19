Following the victory of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Andy Uba, a governorship aspirant and the senator representing Anambra South, who dumped PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed the rumour making the rounds that he was planning to return to his former party.The rumour became rife shortly after the victory of Makarfi, who, it was gathered, might be favourably disposed to hand the PDP governorship ticket to Senator Uba due to their long standing friendship.But in a statement in Awka, a media aide to Uba, Mr. Arinze Igboeli said the fact that Senator Ahmed Makarfi was Andy Uba’s good friend and ally did not translate to leaving the APC for the PDP.According to him, “Senator Uba is not a come and go politician. His ideology is constant and he believes that good governance is of the essence, which is what he has found in the APC.“The speculation about Senator Uba moving back to the PDP simply because the Markafi faction won his case at the Supreme Court, as being speculated, is false and should be disregarded.”“Let us add the fact that APC remains the only political party that is positioned to salvage Anambra State from the misery, mismanagement and under-development situations in which she has unfortunately found herself. Why then should a star aspirant like Senator Uba leave such a platform?”