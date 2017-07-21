



Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has said that members who defected from the party, will not benefit from the ‘no

Makarfi was speaking against the background of the defection of some PDP members in the South West to the Mega Party.

He said such misbehaviour should not be covered by the no victor no vanquished policy.

“No victory, no vanquished applies only to all the happenings before the Supreme Court ruling, that no individual will be punished for merely disagreeing, or not seeing eye to eye with one another before the matter was settled,” Makarfi explained.

South West supporters of sacked National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sherif and Senator Buruji Kashamu (PDP-Ogun East) have explained why they defected to the Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN).

The politicians stated they left the PDP because the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee was not magnanimous in victory.