As controversy continues to trail the eligibility of Ibrahim Magu to remain Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) boss, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo said as long as he remains the Acting President, no one would remove Magu from office.Recall the embattled Magu had been rejected by the National Assembly a couple of times.Osinbajo spoke through Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State shortly before the commissioning ceremony of the EFCC zonal office in Kaduna on Thursday.According to Osinbajo, he had discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari over the issue of Magu, and the President said as long as he remains President, Magu would not vacate the anti-corruption seat.Osinbajo said, “We have every confidence in Magu to fight corruption to a standstill.“He will remain the EFCC chairman as long as I remain the Acting President and as well as Muhammadu Buhari remains the President.“It is our belief that Magu will continue to remain a nightmare for corrupt people for years to come”.In his own welcome address, Governor El-Rufai had disclosed that he had recovered over N500 million quietly from corrupt past government officials and contractors without anybody knowing.He, however, added that those corrupt officials will be handed over to the EFCC in due course for prosecution.He said he encouraged the establishment of EFCC zonal office in Kaduna because the State has zero tolerance for financial bad behaviour.El-Rrufai promised the Commission a land for its training school as well as staff accommodation.“The Commission can continue to count on us for our support for EFCC. We have set aside a land in Kaduna for your training school,”El-Rufai said.