Spanish giants Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a new world-record deal to sign striker Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco.According to reports, the UEFA champions will fork out €180m (£161m) for the 18-year-old, who is expected to earn €135,000 per week at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.Spanish newspaper Marca reported Los Blancos will pay Monaco €160m up front with another €20m in add-ons.Mbappe who had a good run for Monaco last season had been on the radar of Manchester City, Barcelona and Arsenal. Reports claimed Arsenal had two bids for the forward rejected.