Romelu Lukaku has written a farewell message to Everton fans, ahead of his expected move to Manchester United.The 24-year-old is close to finalising his £90m move to Old Trafford, after undergoing a medical in Los Angeles on Sunday.Lukaku will then join up with the rest of the Manchester United squad on Monday, after Jose Mourinho’s squad flew out to the USA for their pre-season tour on Sunday.He has however taken to his Instagram, to thank Everton’s players, staff and fans for all the support they have given him, during his four years at Goodison Park.Lukaku wrote: “I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at Everton. I want to thank the fans for your support throughout the four years we’ve spent together.“You guys helped me through all my games and I can proudly say it was an honour to play in front of you.“To the staff at the stadium and training ground, thank you for making me feel home from the first day I walked in.“To my team-mates it was great to play with you guys. To technical staff, thank you for helping me become a better player. Working with you guys has been a pleasure and I’ll take your advice throughout the rest of my career. Thank you Everton football club.”