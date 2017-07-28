The seven state governors, who, on Wednesday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari in London, the United Kingdom, where he has been receiving medical treatment since May 7, have said they met the President “in an improved health condition.”The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, who led his colleagues on the visit, said this on Thursday in an interview with journalists at the Kaduna International Airport on arrival from London.According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Ibrahim Dosara, the governor arrived at the airport with two of his colleagues that visited the President with him – Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Kashim Shettima (Borno).Dosara quoted the Zamfara State Governor as urging Nigerians to desist from spreading falsehood concerning the President’s health.“The NGF Chairman said the delegation met the President in an improved health condition, cracking jokes with visitors,” the statement read partly.It further stated that Yari said there was no gain peddling rumour concerning a person who meant well for the country and its citizens.Yari added that the governors’ visit had marked the beginning of the end of rumour-mongering about the President’s health.The statement added, “He (Yari) said very soon, the President would return home to continue the good job he had started for the well-being of Nigerians and the development of the nation.“The NGF Chairman, who thanked Allah (SWT) for giving the President quick recovery from ill- health, also thanked those Nigerians who devoted their time, energy and resources praying for the speedy recovery of Mr. President.“Governor Yari appealed to journalists, particularly social media practitioners, to always cross-check their stories before going online to avoid such unnecessary mischiefs, causing mayhem among the law-abiding citizens of this country.”