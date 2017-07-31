The self acclaimed Nigerian male barbie who is currently in the U.S, looks really different in this unfiltered picture making rounds on social media. See the reactions of people on social media and more pictures after the cut...
Meanwhile as usual, Bobrisky has denied that that is how he looks, he insists that the trending unfiltered pictures of him were edited by "haterrs"
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.