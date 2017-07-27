Liverpool have reportedly slapped a £133million price tag on Philippe Coutinho.The Reds are said to be hopeful that an extortionate valuation will scare off Barcelona in their attempts to land the Brazilian this summer.Coutinho, 25, has been the subject of intense attention from Barca with a move for around £80m touted.But Spanish newspaper Sport claim that Liverpool have named their price at €150m (£133m) - which could be too much for the Catalan giants.It is reported that Coutinho is willing to move to Barcelona but with the transfer market inflating, Liverpool want to squeeze maximum value out of the deal.A separate report also claims that Coutinho is willing to take a pay cut in order to secure a move to Catalunya.Barcelona officials have allegedly already flew to London in order to conduct discussions over Coutinho.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists Coutinho remains a major part of his plans for the coming season and has no intention of parting company with the Brazilian.Speaking last weekend, the Reds boss said: “Everyone knows that Phil Coutinho is a key player for us.“I know that he feels completely more than fine, comfortable — whatever — in Liverpool."