Teenage striker Dominic Solanke, capped for England at the recent Under-20 World Cup, signed for Liverpool from Premier League champions Chelsea on Tuesday.The 19-year-old forward scored four goals in England’s Under 20 campaign which saw them beat Venezuela in June’s final and win their first global trophy since the senior team in 1966.“It feels amazing and everyone has made me feel welcome already,” said Solanke.“Even just pulling on the training top, I was over the moon. Hopefully, I can put on the shirt in the near future and make some history here.”He could cost Liverpool around £3 million ($3.8m, 3.4m euros) according to the BBC but that will be decided by a tribunal because although his contract with Chelsea has expired, the club are due a fee for nurturing his talent and because he is under 24.Solanke, who played just once for Chelsea coming on as a substitute in a 2014 Champions League match, has senior level experience having spent the 2015/16 season out on loan in the Netherlands with Vitesse Arnhem where he scored seven times in 25 appearances.