Liverpool has rejected a £72million bid from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho.The Premier League side has also told the Spanish giants not to waste their time with another bid, as the Reds have no interest in negotiating the potential sale of their star man.Coutinho is wanted by Barca, as the long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta.But Liverpool, who are back in the Champions League and will be hoping to fight for the Premier League title in 2017/2018, are not interested in any deal.Coutinho signed a five-year deal at Anfield earlier this year, making him the club’s top earner on £150,000-a-week.