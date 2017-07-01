Three-time World Footballer of the Year, Lionel Messi and his longtime girlfriend, Antonella Roccuzzo, have now tied the nuptial knot.Many of Messi’s football friends graced the wedding ceremony which held yesterday alongside their own wives.Some of the biggest names in sports are on the guest list:They include Messi’s old Barcelona teammates, Xavi, Carles Puyol, Eto’o and Cesc Fabregas.Other footballers include: Sergio Aguero, Ezequiel Lavezzi, and many others.See video of the first look at the ceremony with the happy couple sharing a cuddle while being serenaded by a live band.