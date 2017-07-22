The Lagos State Police Command said five fake party agents have been arrested.
It, however, did not state where the arrest was made and the identities of the suspects.
It was learnt that the suspects were apprehended by policemen attached to the Area F command.
The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole confirmed the arrest.
“But I am yet to get details of the suspects. They are in our custody,” he added.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.