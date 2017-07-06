Police say a wild leopard killed a 13-year-old girl who was sleeping with her mother at their home in a remote village in far-western Nepal.Bhim Bahadur Bani, a local police officer said the girl and her mother kept the door of their home open to allow cold air in on Tuesday when the animal attacked the teenager.“The animal dragged the girl 100 metres away from her home to a farm.“Her mother cried out for her, but when her neighbours arrived at the scene, the animal had already fled, leaving the dead girl behind,’’ Bani added.The local police handed the victim’s body to her family after an autopsy at a hospital in Mangalsen, the headquarters of Accham district, where the incident occurred.The conflict between wild animals and humans has increased in recent months in Nepal, raising concerns about the safety of people living near forests and national parks.