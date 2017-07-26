Monaco vice-president, Vadim Vasilyev, has told Arsenal that midfielder Thomas Lemar is not for sale.The Gunners have been chasing the player all summer, but the Ligue 1 champions have made it clear he will not leave before the end of the summer transfer window.“I will address speculation relating to the case of Thomas Lemar. He is staying with us,” Vasilyev said.“He is an immense talent and is essential for the team.“We have kept all of the key players that we intended to keep.”Vasilyev also addressed speculation regarding the future of Fabinho, who had been linked with Manchester United earlier in the transfer window.“Fabinho stays, he is an essential player in the midfield,” he said.