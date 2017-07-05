The National Association of the Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners has said its members can cure President Muhammadu Buhari of any ailment he is battling with if consulted.The Patron of the NANTMP, Dr. Adesunmiboye Fawawo, said this in an interview with our correspondent in Osogbo on Tuesday on the sidelines of the inauguration of the new executives of the association.He said many Nigerians died cheaply because the practice of medicinal and therapeutic use of plants was being looked down upon in the country while orthodox medicine was being promoted.Fawawo said, “President Muhammadu Buhari is our national leader and we must guard him with all jealousy. We are a national body which is recognised by the Federal Government. The association was established during the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and he used our products. You can see how strong he is even at his age.“We have been able to treat patients whose families had lost hope on their recovery. Unfortunately, we have not been consulted to treat President Buhari. We can treat him and the government must realise that travelling abroad for treatment may not solve the issue.“If you get to mortuaries, many corpses found there are those of rich people because they don’t trust their health with local treatment. Many rich people believe in expensive drugs and treatment but this will go a long way to deepen recession.”Fawawo said those who were afraid of the potency of herbs usually frightened others by saying herbs caused kidney problems and other issues.According to him, this is not true if the right dosage is used.He said some herbal products were being exported to Europe and the United States while some were in hospitals, including seleru agbo which, he said, was at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.He noted that the Nigeria Educational Research Development Council, in partnership with the Osun State Government, was working on how to teach pupils the use of herbs to cure common ailments like stomach ache and others.Also, the Assistant Secretary General of the association, Dr. Ade Adeagbo, lamented the neglect of traditional medicine in the country, saying Nigeria was wasting a huge amount on importation of drugs.He suggested that government should invest in local production of herbal mixtures instead of wasting money to import synthetic drugs which, according to him, has many negative side effects.