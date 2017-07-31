Former Governor of Abia State, Dr.Urji Uzor Kalu has berated the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose over uncomplimentary utterances against the personality of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He urged Fayose to focus his criticism on performance and not personality of the sitting President, adding that he should redirect his energy on good governance than tackling health related issues.

Kalu said this while delivering a paper titled ‘Mainstreaming Igbo in Nigeria’, as guest speaker during the inauguration of Igbo Support group for Governor Yahaya Bello in Lokoja.

The former Governor also blasted Governor Fayose over a statement credited to him that he was deceiving the Igbos by dumping the Peoples Democratic Party PDP for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Kalu, however, noted that Fayose and him were still friends but that the Ekiti governor goofed to say that he was deceiving Igbos for defecting to APC.

“Fayose should endeavour to show the people of Ekiti the essence of good governance rather than engaging himself on unnecessary criticism of Mr. President and others perceived as arch enemies”, he added.

The Abia born politician noted that he once engaged ex President Olusegun Obasanjo while in office as governor, adding that he criticized him on the issues of third term agenda and road construction in the East.

“I have never attacked the personality of the former President Obasanjo like Fayose always drags the name of President Buhari to mud, particularly his health related issues”, he stated.



