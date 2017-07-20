The National Assembly’s Committee on Constitution Review has submitted its report to the Senate and House of Representatives.Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who is the Chairman of the committee, laid the report before the upper chamber of the National Assembly at the plenary on Thursday.President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, said the lawmakers would debate the recommendations of the report on Tuesday.He said, “Thank you for keeping to your commitment to lay this report. Clerk of the Senate, as agreed, please ensure that by today before everybody leaves here, copies of this are made available so thatsenators can use the weekend to study the report and be ready for a robust debate on Tuesday.”