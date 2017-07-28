 Lawmaker, Lawyer, Commend National Assembly Over Amendments | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
A member of the Osun House of Assembly, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has   said the step taken by the National  Assembly to allow INEC   conduct local government  election  would  ensure  a credible electoral process.


Oyintiloye said on Friday in Osogbo that with the amendments,  governors would no longer influence  the outcome of the electoral process.

The lawmaker also commended  the National Assembly on the idea of independent candidacy, describing it as a welcome development which would allow popular candidates without platforms to contest.

“We have notable professionals who find it difficult to emerge through party structures  because they cannot  afford to spend  lavishly to win primary elections.

“ But with this amendment, they are free to contest independently.

“Nigeria is now  gradually maturing politically and the outcome of the process implies that leaders are listening and  responding to salient issues through legislative action,’’ he said.

Also reacting to the amendments,   the Yoruba Youth Socio-Cultural Association (YYSA) commended the National Assembly  on the  “Not Too Young To Rule Bill.’’

The President of the association,  Mr Olalekan Hammed, said Nigerian youths had  been  marginalised for so long.

According to him, the bill  will  correct  youth marginalisation  by allowing  young  persons to aspire for  political office.

"Nigerian youths have been in the backyard of power for so long.

“Young people between the age bracket 18-40 make up of over 60 per cent of the country’s population, whereas  we have less than 10 percent of them occupying various political offices in Nigeria, ”  he said.

A  constitutional  lawyer,  Mr Jimmy Jones, said the abrogation of the State  and Local Government  Joint Account by the Senate was a positive development.

Jones said financial autonomy for  local governments would also  allow  the councils to  access  direct to funds  from  the Federal Government for development  purposes  as well as prompt  payment of salaries.

” When the local governments are fully granted autonomy, it makes the issue of owing salaries and  inability to execute  developmental  projects a thing of the past.

“It will rather bring  about rapid development and prompt payment of local government  staff salaries,” Jones said.

