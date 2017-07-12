In response to various calls made by concerned Nigerians on lecturers of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology to resume duties, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the institution has insisted that its members would not return to work unless its demands from the owner states of Oyo and Osun are met.This was disclosed by the Chairman ASUU, LAUTECH, Dr Abiodun Olaniran while speaking in Ibadan yesterday.He stressed that solution to the issue had transcended newspaper appeals but that the owner state governors should tackle what he described as chronic under-funding of the university.He said; “Issue of ultimate survival of the institution as a proper university in the comity of other universities elsewhere” was never negotiable.“While ASUU is eager to put this ugly situation in LAUTECH behind us, we are interested in a honest and holistic address of the issues that forced us to proceed on the current strike”, he added.“It is gratifying that even the visitation panel set up by the owner states clearly called attention to this problem.“Apparently making reference to the call by Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, the academic Union maintained that, “For the governor to be calling on the striking staff who have been reduced to paupers due to months of unpaid salaries is the peak of insensitivity to the plight of the workers”, he complained.The institution has almost lost a session as a result of the strike and yet there appears no solution in sight.Meantime, the Oyo State House of Assembly yesterday, inaugurated a special committee to investigate the award of contracts at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso and its outreach in Oyo town.Inaugurating the committee, the Speaker, Mr Michael Adeyemo, said the committee would be headed by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Musa Abdulwasi, with a mandate to report to the House within a month.