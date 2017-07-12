The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, has insisted that its members would not return to work, unless their demands from Oyo and Osun State Governments are met.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of ASUU, LAUTECH, Dr Abiodun Olaniran, while speaking in Ibadan yesterday.

“Issue of ultimate survival of the institution as a proper university in the comity of other universities elsewhere” was never negotiable.

“While ASUU is eager to put this ugly situation in LAUTECH behind us, we are interested in a honest and holistic address of the issues that forced us to proceed on the current strike.

“It is gratifying that even the visitation panel set up by the owner states clearly called attention to this problem,” Olaniran said.

In response to the call by Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, he added: “For the Governor to be calling on the striking staff who have been reduced to paupers due to months of unpaid salaries is the peak of insensitivity to the plight of the workers.”

LAUTECH has almost lost a session as a result of the strike.