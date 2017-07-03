The Peoples Democratic Party has faulted the sacking of the transition committees of the 17 local government areas by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, describing it as an attempt to delay the election.Our correspondent reported that Lalong had directed the chairmen and management committee members to immediately hand over the running of affairs of the local government councils to their directors of personnel management pending further action, in line with the provision of law.But the opposition party said chairmen and management committee remained the viable option when it comes to governance in Plateau State.The position of PDP was contained in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, John Akans.The statement read in part, “The just expectations of our people will not be short-circuited.“The PDP in Plateau State wishes to state unequivocally that the sacking of the transition committees of the 17 LGAs by the state governor is nothing but another retrogressive tactics to further delay the local government elections.“This is an anti-climax to the rising expectation of the generality of the people of Plateau State to hear that an election date has been fixed and announced to finally decide who will represent them at that critical level of governance.“This decision adds nothing of democratic value to this ill-fated and crassly incompetent APC administration.”